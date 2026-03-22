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Mason Greenwood Injury: Picks up injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 10:29am

Greenwood was forced off in the 18th minute of Sunday's match against Lille due to an apparent thigh injury.

Greenwood would not last long Sunday, with the attacker needing to be taken off due to some discomfort in the thigh. The good news for him is that he will have around two weeks off during the international break, enough time to recover if the injury is minor. He was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri, who could see more time if Greenwood is out longer, especially after scoring after entering the match against Lille.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
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