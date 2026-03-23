Mason Greenwood Injury: Quadriceps injury confirmed

Greenwood is dealing with a strain in his quadriceps and is questionable moving forward, according to his club.

Greenwood had to be taken off the field just 20 minutes into Sunday's match and is now set for a recovery period, suffering from a strain in his quadriceps. Luckily, he will have time to recover due to the international break, unlikely to miss major time unless his injury worsens. With optimal time to recover from a strain, it would be no surprise if he is an option when they return to play on April 5 against Monaco. However, if he were to miss out, Ethan Nwaneri is a possible replacement, especially after a stellar match replacing Greenwood that saw the English attacker earn a goal.