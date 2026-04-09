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Mason Greenwood News: Back available, set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Greenwood (thigh) has been declared available for Friday's clash against Metz and is expected to return to the starting lineup, according to coach Habib Beye, per Karim Attab of Maritima Media.

Greenwood used the international break to shake off the thigh issue that cost him just one match, and his return couldn't come at a better time for Marseille heading into the weekend. The English forward is still firmly in the Golden Boot race and instantly raises the ceiling of the attack the moment he's back on the pitch. Getting their most dangerous weapon healthy and ready for the final stretch is exactly what coach Habib Beye was looking for.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
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