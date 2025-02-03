Mason Greenwood News: Brillant in the Olimpico

Greenwood scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Lyon.

Greenwood wanted to deliver a strong performance in a big game this season and did so Sunday in the Olimpico. The forward had a difficult first half while playing as a central striker for the first time since his Manchester United days and struggled to dictate his game facing the goal. However, the introduction of newcomer Amine Gouiri changed the game, allowing Greenwood to return to the right wing and play at a high level. He opened the scoring for Marseille after a deflected shot from Amine Gouiri turned into an assist at the back post, securing his thirteen goal of the season. The duo will likely feature together again Sunday against Angers.