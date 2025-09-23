Greenwood's early deflected cross created the chaos that Nayef Aguerd headed home to help OM win their first Classique in 14 years. The winger was active on counters and helped Marseille relieve pressure with ball carries up the right channel. Greenwood didn't contribute to a goal this time but his performance without the ball was sensational and pleased the fans who wanted to see him perform in important games. The forward also remained precious on set-pieces as he sent in six crosses and four corners.