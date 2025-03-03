Mason Greenwood News: Finds back of the net in win

Greenwood scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Nantes.

Greenwood scored in the 77th minute with a precise shot to the bottom left corner, leaving Anthony Lopes no chance to save it. He set a new season-high with seven shots and also created two chances. The forward now has 15 goals in 24 league appearances and will look to add to that tally against Lens on Saturday.