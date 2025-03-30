Mason Greenwood News: Five shots in defeat

Greenwood registered five shots (three on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Reims.

Greenwood had another disappointing performance against Reims as he failed to convert multiple scoring chances in the first half. He registered five shots for the ninth time this season but couldn't find the back of the net. He also created two chances and sent in seven crosses, showing his intent to contribute, but that wasn't enough against an opponent that hadn't won a league game in months. He will try to make an impact on Sunday against Toulouse if coach Roberto De Zerbi doesn't bench him again due to his attitude.