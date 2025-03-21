Mason Greenwood News: Only one training Thursday

Greenwood was spotted in the Commanderie working on his fitness while his teammates were on a day off, the club posted.

Greenwood has struggled with fitness lately and has faced criticism for his attitude on the pitch, leading coach Roberto De Zerbi to bench him multiple times in recent games. The forward was seen doing intensive runs on Thursday as he chose to train on a day off to demonstrate his motivation. It remains uncertain if that will be enough to earn him a starting spot against Reims on March 29. If he is benched again, Bilal Nadir will likely start in his place.