Mason Greenwood headshot

Mason Greenwood News: Penalty miss caps bad outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Greenwood registered seven shots (two on goal) and six crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Brest.

Greenwood had Marseille's best shot at clawing their way back into the match, but his 82nd minute penalty was denied by Gregoire Coudert after drawing the foul from Daouda Guindo. He looked to bounce back moments later with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box, but that effort sailed off target as well. With Marseille already trailing by two, the missed spot kick essentially slammed the door on any realistic comeback hopes. Greenwood stayed aggressive and finished with seven shots against the Ti-Zefs, putting two on target, but despite the volume, he could not spark his side or shift the momentum at any point in the game.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Greenwood
