Mason Greenwood News: Penalty miss caps bad outing
Greenwood registered seven shots (two on goal) and six crosses (one accurate) in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Brest.
Greenwood had Marseille's best shot at clawing their way back into the match, but his 82nd minute penalty was denied by Gregoire Coudert after drawing the foul from Daouda Guindo. He looked to bounce back moments later with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box, but that effort sailed off target as well. With Marseille already trailing by two, the missed spot kick essentially slammed the door on any realistic comeback hopes. Greenwood stayed aggressive and finished with seven shots against the Ti-Zefs, putting two on target, but despite the volume, he could not spark his side or shift the momentum at any point in the game.
-
Football Predictions
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction109 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL PicksJanuary 21, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 20, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 19, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22January 11, 2022