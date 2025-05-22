Mason Greenwood News: Prolific scorer in Ligue 1

Greenwood netted 21 goals and provided five assists in 34 Ligue 1 matches for Marseille in the 2024-25 season.

Greenwood emerged as Marseille's leading scorer consistently finding the back of the net and creating opportunities to finish the season as the top goalscorer alongside Ousmane Dembele. His clinical finishing and movement off the ball were instrumental in the team's attacking success to qualify for the next Champions League. Greenwood's performances have solidified his reputation as a top-tier forward in Europe and despite rumors linking him to clubs across Europe the Englishman said he is feeling good in Marseille and wants to play the Champions League in the Velodrome next season.