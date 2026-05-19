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Mason Greenwood News: Provides assist for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Greenwood assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Rennes.

Greenwood set the tone immediately, providing the assist on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's second-minute opener and standing out as Marseille's most polished technical player over the full 90 minutes, finishing with four chances created and seeing two strong second-half efforts denied by Mathys Silistrie from promising positions. He wraps up the season with 19 goals and eight assists across 40 appearances (37 starts) in all competitions, along with 149 shots, 74 chances created, and 148 crosses, underscoring just how central he was to everything Marseille built going forward.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
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