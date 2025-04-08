Mason Greenwood News: Scores banger in victory

Greenwood scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-2 victory versus Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Greenwood scored Marseille's second goal with a powerful strike from outside the box in the 57th minute. He took two shots, including one on target, and created one chance. The winger will look to build on that performance Saturday against Monaco in a key matchup for second place behind Paris and a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season.