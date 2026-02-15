Mason Greenwood headshot

Mason Greenwood News: Scores beautiful chip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Greenwood scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Strasbourg.

Greenwood struck in the 14th minute to hand Marseille early control and extend his red-hot scoring streak. He kept ghosting into pockets to collect the ball and attack the backline, with Marseille protecting a two-goal cushion well into the second half. Greenwood brought an extra edge to his game, making relentless runs on both sides of the ball while logging four shots, one interception and two tackles. The star now sits two goals clear atop the French top flight scoring charts with 14 goals in 21 appearances.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Greenwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Greenwood See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
103 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
January 21, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 20, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 19, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 11, 2022