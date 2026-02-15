Mason Greenwood News: Scores beautiful chip

Greenwood scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Strasbourg.

Greenwood struck in the 14th minute to hand Marseille early control and extend his red-hot scoring streak. He kept ghosting into pockets to collect the ball and attack the backline, with Marseille protecting a two-goal cushion well into the second half. Greenwood brought an extra edge to his game, making relentless runs on both sides of the ball while logging four shots, one interception and two tackles. The star now sits two goals clear atop the French top flight scoring charts with 14 goals in 21 appearances.