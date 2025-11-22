Greenwood scored twice, first with a powerful strike in the box that was deflected by Melvin Bard into the net in the 33rd minute and then with an unbelievable strike from the edge of the box that found the bottom left corner in the 53rd minute, taking his tally to 10 in 12 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He was heavily involved throughout, creating two chances and setting a new season high with five shots on target. His movement dragged defenders wide and opened lanes for teammates between the lines. This was a standout performance that underlines his role as Marseille's attacking force and shows he has been on fire this campaign.