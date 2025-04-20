Mason Greenwood News: Scores brace in victory

Greenwood scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-1 victory over Montpellier.

Greenwood netted twice in Saturday's win over Montpellier, converting a penalty in the 8th minute and adding a second goal in the 67th minute from a clinical shot inside the box. He now has 18 goals in the league this season in 30 appearances. Greenwood will look to continue his scoring streak against Brest on Sunday and continue proving the fans he can be decisive in the final stretch of the season.​