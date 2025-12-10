Greenwood completed Marseille's comeback with goals in the 41st minute and 58th minute, first finishing low to the bottom right corner from the centre of the box after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's break, then adding a third with a left-footed shot following an unbelievable dribble that left the defender totally lost. Earlier, he had threatened with efforts from distance that Union blocked, and he continued to win fouls and relieve pressure in his own half after the interval. Greenwood has now logged four shots in each of his last five outings in the Champions League, being an impactful player in big games like everyone asked him to be ahead of the season.