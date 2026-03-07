Mason Greenwood News: Scores early winner

Greenwood scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Greenwood buried the game's only goal in the 18th minute, firing a left-footed finish from the center of the box off a sharp assist from Igor Paixao. He remained Marseille's most dangerous attacking outlet throughout the first half, first sending a long-range effort just wide before setting up a strong chance for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg right before halftime. Greenwood operated between the lines to free up Timothy Weah higher on the right flank and disrupt Toulouse's defensive structure, and Ligue 1's top scorer continues to grow into the tactical demands of new coach Habib Beye while pushing to keep his scoring pace as he chases the Golden Boot for a second straight season.