Greenwood stole the show with four goals in Marseille's 6-2 win against Le Havre. He converted a penalty after Le Havre went down to ten men, then added three more in rapid succession after the hour mark. His movement and composure in front of goal were exemplary, and he now leads the scoring charts for the season. It was a performance of true star quality, as he became the first player to score four goals in a Ligue 1 game since Jean-Pierre Papin in 1991. Greenwood has now contributed seven goals and four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season, confirming his brilliant form from last year.