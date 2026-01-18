Greenwood gave Marseille a two goal lead in the 24th minute, finishing an Emerson feed after cutting inside onto his stronger side. His first intention low shot left Herve Koffi stunned and raised his total to 12 goals in 17 appearances this season. Greenwood now leads the top of the goalscorers by two goals and is looking to add more to his tally in pursuit of a back to back Golden Boot after finishing level with Ousmane Dembele last season. The star will look to put in a strong performance in Wednesday's clash against Liverpool, a team he knows well after scoring one goal and providing one assist in five appearances against the Reds.