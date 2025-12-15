Greenwood scored the decisive goal in the 82nd minute of Sunday's derby against Monaco with a first time finish after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fizzed a pass into his feet. He had been Marseille's most dangerous runner throughout the match, repeatedly driving down the right and forcing Lukas Hradecky into action with low deliveries and strikes from range. The leading goalscorer of Ligue 1 set a new season high with seven shots and created four chances against the Club of the Principaute. He continued to press high to win turnovers even when the match stalled, showing a renewed mindset compared to last season and his motivation to contribute for Marseille at the highest level this campaign.