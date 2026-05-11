Mason Greenwood News: Scores penalty in victory
Greenwood scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Le Havre.
Greenwood delivered the game-winner in Sunday's 1-0 victory at Le Havre, stepping up in the 55th minute to bury a penalty after VAR ruled Lucas Gourna-Douath handled his free kick, with his shot rattling off the post and in for his 16th Ligue 1 goal of the season. The strike snapped his longest drought in a Marseille shirt at six straight matches without scoring. Greenwood still sits comfortably atop Marseille's scoring chart with 16 league goals, and getting back on the scoresheet gives the Phoceens a major lift heading into next weekend's decisive final matchday against Rennes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Greenwood See More
-
Football Predictions
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction188 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL PicksJanuary 21, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 20, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23January 19, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22January 11, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Greenwood See More