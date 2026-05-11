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Mason Greenwood News: Scores penalty in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Greenwood scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Le Havre.

Greenwood delivered the game-winner in Sunday's 1-0 victory at Le Havre, stepping up in the 55th minute to bury a penalty after VAR ruled Lucas Gourna-Douath handled his free kick, with his shot rattling off the post and in for his 16th Ligue 1 goal of the season. The strike snapped his longest drought in a Marseille shirt at six straight matches without scoring. Greenwood still sits comfortably atop Marseille's scoring chart with 16 league goals, and getting back on the scoresheet gives the Phoceens a major lift heading into next weekend's decisive final matchday against Rennes.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
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