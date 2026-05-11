Mason Greenwood News: Scores penalty in victory

Greenwood scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Le Havre.

Greenwood delivered the game-winner in Sunday's 1-0 victory at Le Havre, stepping up in the 55th minute to bury a penalty after VAR ruled Lucas Gourna-Douath handled his free kick, with his shot rattling off the post and in for his 16th Ligue 1 goal of the season. The strike snapped his longest drought in a Marseille shirt at six straight matches without scoring. Greenwood still sits comfortably atop Marseille's scoring chart with 16 league goals, and getting back on the scoresheet gives the Phoceens a major lift heading into next weekend's decisive final matchday against Rennes.