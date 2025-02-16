Mason Greenwood News: Scores penalty Saturday

Greenwood scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 win over St. Etienne.

Greenwood scored a clinical penalty kick on Saturday, bringing his total to 14 goals in 22 appearances this season. He also extended his streak to 13 games with at least one shot per match. He only failed to register a shot in one game this season, which was against Paris. Greenwood has now accumulated 77 shots in 22 games, averaging 3.5 shots per game. He will look to contribute further on Saturday against Auxerre, a team he has already scored against this season.