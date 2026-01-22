Greenwood was Marseille's most consistent threat in the frontline in Wednesday's defeat against Liverpool, forcing Alisson into an important save during Marseille's better spells. He continued to search for gaps between Liverpool's lines and attempted to create separation for shots from the edge of the area. As Liverpool's lead grew, his influence became increasingly isolated and Marseille's chances dried up. Greenwood still recorded two season high marks with 11 crosses and six corners, creating two chances to go along with two shots. Visually speaking, he was Marseille's best performer on the pitch but could not impact the game enough to allow Marseille to play their game.