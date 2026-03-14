Mason Greenwood News: Six shots in win

Greenwood registered six shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 win against AJ Auxerre.

Greenwood emerged as one of Marseille's main attacking catalysts right after the break in Friday's clash against Auxerre following a tense first half that produced little in terms of clear chances for either side. He tested Donovan Leon with an early strike moments after the restart and later used his burst of pace to whip a dangerous low ball across goal that Auxerre barely managed to deal with. The winger kept applying pressure from the right flank and played a major role in pushing Auxerre back during Marseille's most dominant stretch while finishing with six shots, two chances created and two tackles won which highlighted his determination to make an impact. Greenwood still leads the scoring charts and will aim to hit the net again in Sunday's clash against the Dogues.