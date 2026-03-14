Mason Greenwood headshot

Mason Greenwood News: Six shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Greenwood registered six shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 1-0 win against AJ Auxerre.

Greenwood emerged as one of Marseille's main attacking catalysts right after the break in Friday's clash against Auxerre following a tense first half that produced little in terms of clear chances for either side. He tested Donovan Leon with an early strike moments after the restart and later used his burst of pace to whip a dangerous low ball across goal that Auxerre barely managed to deal with. The winger kept applying pressure from the right flank and played a major role in pushing Auxerre back during Marseille's most dominant stretch while finishing with six shots, two chances created and two tackles won which highlighted his determination to make an impact. Greenwood still leads the scoring charts and will aim to hit the net again in Sunday's clash against the Dogues.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Greenwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Greenwood See More
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
Marseille vs Atalanta Preview: Predicted lineups, Injury news, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
130 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
January 21, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 20, 2022
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 19, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
January 11, 2022