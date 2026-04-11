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Mason Greenwood News: Two assists on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Greenwood assisted twice to go with five shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 3-1 victory over Metz.

Greenwood dished out two assists in Friday's 3-1 win over Metz at the Velodrome, making an immediate impact in his return to the starting XI after missing the Monaco loss, first slicing open the defense with a pinpoint through ball for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 13rd minute, then dropping another perfectly weighted pass in behind for Igor Paixao to chip home early in the second half. He could've had one himself but was turned away twice by Pape Sy, ending the night with five shots and three chances created over 82 minutes while clearly operating as Marseille's most dangerous attacking threat. Greenwood now sits on 15 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances to lead the club's scoring charts this season, and notably stood out as one of the only players not booed by the home crowd due to the team's struggles this season.

Mason Greenwood
Marseille
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