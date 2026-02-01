Greenwood opened the scoring with an 18th minute penalty and later played a key role in Marseille's second goal by driving a low ball across the box for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to finish right after the break. He served as the focal point of the attack throughout the match but couldn't prevent a late equalizer. Marseille looked in control with Greenwood leading transitions and repeatedly pinning Paris FC deep in their own half. He finished with five chances created against the Parisians, matching his season high across all competitions.