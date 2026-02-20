Mason Mount headshot

Mason Mount Injury: Close to a return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Mount (undisclosed) is nearing a return but not yet an option, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Yeah, Mason's getting closer. I think we're going to be patient as well, and we have been patient with him, so we don't want to push anything. He's an important part of the group, Mason, and we want him back and fit, and he'll have a big impact on us. So, he's getting closer, which is good for us."

Mount was eyeing a return against the Toffees but will not yet make the call, with the attacker instead still needing time to recover. That said, they are not risking the English midfielder and are holding out for another match, possibly warranting a return next contest. This marks a fourth straight game out for the attacker, scoring three goals this season in 17 appearances.

