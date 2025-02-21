Mason Mount Injury: Continues recovery work
Mount (strain) is still recovering, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "I think Mase [Mount] continues to make his recovery."
Mount is still working on his recovery from a muscular injury, and still has no specific timeline for his return. At this point Mount is best considered an indefinite out at least until he can get back on the training ground. The midfielder has been absolutely plagued by injuries since joining Manchester United.
