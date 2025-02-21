Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason Mount headshot

Mason Mount Injury: Continues recovery work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 6:12am

Mount (strain) is still recovering, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "I think Mase [Mount] continues to make his recovery."

Mount is still working on his recovery from a muscular injury, and still has no specific timeline for his return. At this point Mount is best considered an indefinite out at least until he can get back on the training ground. The midfielder has been absolutely plagued by injuries since joining Manchester United.

Mason Mount
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now