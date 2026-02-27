Mason Mount Injury: Continues to inch towards return

Mount (undisclosed) is working towards a return in the next few matches, according to manager Mickael Carrick. "Mason is getting closer, really. He's on the grass and getting closer, looking at being around training soon. [We've] just had to be patient, and he's a good player, so we're making sure he's ready. The good news is he's getting really close."

Mount is yet to train with his teammates but is seeing improvements this week, as the midfielder was at least back on grass. This likely signifies a return in the next two games, just on the brink of being an option. However, it appears they will not rush him back to be cautious after five games missed already, earning more of a rotational role when fit.