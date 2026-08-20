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Mason Mount Injury: Doubtful to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Mount (foot) is doubtful to be available for Saturday's EPL opener against Hull City, according to manager Michael Carrick. "[We're] managing Mason a little bit, but he's very close, so it's touch and go for the weekend, really, if not, going into next week. He's picked up a little bit of a knock, it's no dramas. Maybe it's been a week or so, or 10 days or whatever it's been. So, it's nothing major."

Mount suffered a knock in the friendly match against PSG and didn't play against AC Milan. It seems a late call will be needed to see whether he'll be fit enough to play Saturday, but as Carrick described, if he doesn't play against Hull, he should be in contention to face Ipswich Town on Sunday, Aug. 30. Mount figures to be a rotation option in the final third for Manchester United, so his potential absence shouldn't cause a big blow in most fantasy formats.

Mason Mount
Manchester United
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