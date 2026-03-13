Mason Mount headshot

Mason Mount Injury: Late call to face Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Mount (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Michael Carrick. "Mason's back with the group, which is fantastic. He's an important player for us, Mason, and to have him back and involved is a good step for us, definitely. He's not, you know, 100 percent in terms of [being] back because he's only trained a very small amount of time, but he's back and that's good for us. So, we'll see if he's involved or not on Sunday, but yeah, it's a big step for him, but we're happy with that. Yeah, that's it in terms of players coming back for now."

Mount has been working on a recovery for about five weeks now and is finally nearing his return, with the midfielder joining the group and now a late call to play Sunday. He will likely be held to some testing to decide if he can play, a huge addition back for the team if he is passed fit. However, he is not yet fully healthy, likely to earn a bench spot to test his legs in his return.

Mason Mount
Manchester United
