Mason Mount Injury: Left out again, Hull opener in doubt

Mount (foot) is once again absent from Manchester United's squad for Saturday's friendly against AC Milan, leaving him doubtful for the season opener against Hull City, according to the club.

Mount's continued absence marks his second straight missed match this week, though the club still describes the situation as purely precautionary. He was substituted just 20 minutes into a draw with PSG earlier this month after picking up a knock, and the fact he's now missed two consecutive fixtures raises some concern despite the club's framing. Mount is expected to be reassessed as his status for the league opener becomes clearer.