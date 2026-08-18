Mason Mount Injury: Missing again from training
Mount (foot) was absent from Manchester United's training session Tuesday at Carrington, according to the club.
Mount's continued absence extends a stretch that already saw him left out of the squad for Saturday's friendly against AC Milan, leaving his status for the season opener against Hull City increasingly uncertain. He was substituted just 20 minutes into a draw with PSG earlier this month after picking up a knock, and this now marks his third straight session or matchday missed. Mount is expected to be reassessed in the coming days as United look for clarity on when he might return to full training. His prolonged absence is starting to raise more concern than the club's earlier precautionary framing suggested.
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