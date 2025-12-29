Mount was forced off at halftime of the club's most recent match and is not in a spot to make the team sheet Tuesday, with the midfielder already ruled out. Unfortunately for the club, they are very low on options in the midfield, with Matheus Cunha likely to move to a more central role while Joshua Zirkzee finds a spot on the left of the attack. The hope is that he could see a bit of recovery ahead of their Jan. 4 match against Leeds and potentially make the call, although that is a quick turnaround.