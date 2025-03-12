Mason Mount Injury: Returns in team training

Mount (hamstring) is returning to team training after three months out, The Athletic reports.

Mount suffered a hamstring injury during the Manchester Derby in mid-December and has been working his way back to fitness. He should be joining team training in the upcoming days which is positive for the squad since coach Ruben Amorim highly rates him for the No. 10 role in his system. The matches against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League and Leicester on Sunday in the Premier League might come too soon for him but he is likely to be available for the clash against Nottingham Forest on April 1st.