Mason Mount Injury: Set to return

Mount (strain) will be on the bench for Sunday's trip to Leicester City, according to manager Ruben Amorim. We need every player and if he's fit I'm going to take him. He cannot play too many minutes, but just five minutes of [Mason] Mount is perfect."

Mount has been out long-term with a muscular injury and appears to be set for a return before the international break. Even if he's just going to make a cameo the attacking midfielder being fit would be a valuable option in the center of the park. It's more likely Amorim uses Mount in the center of the park rather than competing for a place in the front three.