Mason Mount Injury: Won't play Thursday
Mount (strain) is out for Thursday's match against Real Sociedad, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Mason is too soon."
Mount returned to team training Wednesday but will need more time for a return, as he is not an option for Thursday's contest. However, he should still be in for a return soon after returning to team training, hopefully seeing the team sheet when facing Leicester on Sunday.
