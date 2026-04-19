Mason Mount News: Features from bench
Mount generated one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Mount came off the bench Saturday for a mere nine minutes, as the attacker continues to work back from injury. Since returning, he has only appeared from the bench, earning 10 minutes in two appearances. He has scored three goals in 19 appearances (10 starts) this season, although he is yet to prove himself since new management has stepped in.
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