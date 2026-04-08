Mason Mount News: Regains full fitness
Mount is completely recovered from an undisclosed injury and will be an option for extended time on the field following a brief appearance at Bournemouth, with coach Michael Carrick saying "Mason's in and around it as well, in training and he's had that period of time to build that up.", the team announced Wednesday.
Mount will aim to see an increased role in the final weeks of the campaign as long as he remains healthy. In that case, he'll threaten Amad Diallo's involvement and perhaps Kobbie Mainoo's in a more defensive spot. Prior to the issue which sidelined him for two months, Mount scored three goals over 18 matches played considering all competitions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Mount See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3026 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW2097 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18106 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18106 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Mount See More