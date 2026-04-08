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Mason Mount News: Regains full fitness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:48pm

Mount is completely recovered from an undisclosed injury and will be an option for extended time on the field following a brief appearance at Bournemouth, with coach Michael Carrick saying "Mason's in and around it as well, in training and he's had that period of time to build that up.", the team announced Wednesday.

Mount will aim to see an increased role in the final weeks of the campaign as long as he remains healthy. In that case, he'll threaten Amad Diallo's involvement and perhaps Kobbie Mainoo's in a more defensive spot. Prior to the issue which sidelined him for two months, Mount scored three goals over 18 matches played considering all competitions.

Mason Mount
Manchester United
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