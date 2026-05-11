Mason Mount News: Three tackles in start
Mount registered three tackles (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.
Mount made his first league start of the year, operating in a deeper midfield role as a replacement for Casemiro. The midfielder posted solid defensive numbers with three tackles, three interceptions, two clearances and one block, but struggled in duels, losing eight of the 12 he contested.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Mount See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3059 days ago
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20130 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18139 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18139 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17146 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Mount See More