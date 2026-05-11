Mason Mount News: Three tackles in start

Mount registered three tackles (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Mount made his first league start of the year, operating in a deeper midfield role as a replacement for Casemiro. The midfielder posted solid defensive numbers with three tackles, three interceptions, two clearances and one block, but struggled in duels, losing eight of the 12 he contested.