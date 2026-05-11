Mason Mount headshot

Mason Mount News: Three tackles in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Mount registered three tackles (one won), two clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Mount made his first league start of the year, operating in a deeper midfield role as a replacement for Casemiro. The midfielder posted solid defensive numbers with three tackles, three interceptions, two clearances and one block, but struggled in duels, losing eight of the 12 he contested.

Mason Mount
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Mount See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Mount See More
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
59 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League GW20
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
130 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
139 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
139 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
146 days ago