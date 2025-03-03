Fantasy Soccer
Massadio Haidara headshot

Massadio Haidara News: Attempts three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Haidara generated three crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Lyon.

In terms of quantity, Sunday marked Haidara's best effort since his return from a calf injury. Across three appearance since his return, he has logged one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two chances created. There is obviously much room for improvement on the left-back's part, and he will look to showcase such in the spring.

Massadio Haidara
Brest
More Stats & News
