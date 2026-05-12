Massimo Pessina News: Concedes two goals against Napoli

Pessina made three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 3-2 victory against Napoli.

Pessina gave up his first two goals of the season on two hard-to-catch finishes. He stayed on goal even though starter Lukas Skoruspki was available following an injury in this one. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case also in the next two rounds. He has kept two clean sheets and made seven saves in four appearances. Up next, Bologna will face Atalanta away Sunday.