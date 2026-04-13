Massimo Pessina News: Keeps clean sheet versus Lecce

Pessina made one save and two clearances and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Lecce.

Pessina relieved deputy goalie Federico Ravaglia in between UEFA Europa League tilts and had a key save on Nikola Stulic early in the game. It's his first start of the season, while he had come off the bench once before. He hasn't conceded and logged two saves and three clearances so far. Up next. Bologna will face Aston Villa away on Thursday and then Juventus on Sunday.