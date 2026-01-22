Kovar turned-aside just one of four Newcastle shots on goal Wednesday and made one clearance as PSV Eindhoven were outclassed in a 3-0 defeat. The veteran keeper was a victim of his own poor distribution and ineptitude across the backline, each of which led directly to Newcastle goals. Across his last five Champions League appearances, Kovar has made averaged 3.6 saves, 1.25 clearances and two goal concessions per appearance. Kovar's next challenge is likely to come Jan. 28 when PSV Eindhoven hosts Bayern Munich.