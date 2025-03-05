Matej Kovar News: Concedes three to Bayern

Kovar allowed three goals while making two saves during Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Kovar allowed a goal in the first half and two in the second as Leverkusen dropped the first leg fixture in this Champions League matchup. Xabi Alonso has rotated Kovar in throughout the competition, though one has to wonder if he let his backup keeper have a bit too much leash as playing Bayern away in European knockout round isn't the same as a home fixture against Sparta Prague.