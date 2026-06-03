Matej Kovar headshot

Matej Kovar News: Solid option in goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Kovar has been included in the Czech squad for the World Cup and is aiming to retain a starting spot throughout the tournament.

Kovar projects as Czechia's starting goalkeeper and one of the most important pieces of the squad heading into the major international competition. The keeper has shown solid shot-stopping ability throughout his recent club seasons and remains comfortable playing out from the back when called upon. Over nine matches played in the World Cup qualifying stage, he averaged 2.0 saves and 1.3 goals conceded per game, and he kept four clean sheets against mid-level European opposition. While his side may not be among the big favorites to advance deep into the competition, Kovar should have opportunities to accumulate saves. His value could also be boosted by occasional clean sheet chances, especially in the easier group stage fixtures. At 26 years old, the tournament may also represent an opportunity for him to further raise his profile internationally.

Matej Kovar
PSV Eindhoven
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