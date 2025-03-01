Fantasy Soccer
Mateo Chavez

Mateo Chavez Injury: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Chavez (concussion) will be an option for Saturday's visit to Pumas, according to the club.

Chavez was originally excluded from the double game week squad but ultimately joined the team in the capital city and worked normally prior to the weekend's match. Consequently, he'll have a chance to return after missing just one game due to the issue. In case he's ready to start, the full-back could take Luis Gabriel Rey's place in the lineup, while his fantasy value will come from crosses and tackles.

Mateo Chavez
Guadalajara

