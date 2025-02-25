Mateo Chavez Injury: Unavailable due to concussion

Chavez will miss the trips to San Luis and Pumas as part of a concussion protocol, according to the team.

Chavez played the full 90 minutes in the previous match but apparently ended up with a knock. His loss could affect the team on the left flank considering that he had started two of the last three Liga MX clashes as a wing-back, racking up multiple tackles in every game. His place in the initial lineup may be taken by a central defender such as Luis Gabriel Rey, with Jose Castillo moving to the left side if the 3-4-3 formation continues to be preferred.