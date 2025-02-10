Fantasy Soccer
Mateo Chavez

Mateo Chavez News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Chavez assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Chavez notched his second assist of the Clausura as he delivered a cross into the box where Roberto Alvarado was alone in front of the goalkeeper. His assist helped extend the lead in the 30th minute. Defensively, he registered four tackles and three clearances.

Mateo Chavez
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
