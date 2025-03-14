Mateo Chavez News: Suspended for Juarez match

Chavez is ineligible for Saturday's trip to Juarez after racking up five yellow cards in the Clausura tournament.

Chavez will be inactive for the second time in the last 10 game weeks after starting the last few clashes as a left wing-back. He'll be in contention to return in a March 29 meeting with Cruz Azul after the international break. While Jonathan Padilla and Isaac Brizuela could be options to feature on the left side, it's likely that Chavez's place will be covered by a defender such as Luis Gabriel Rey or Raul Martinez, with Jose Castillo moving to the flank.